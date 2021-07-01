Fire service issues statement after vehicle blaze on M1 in Derbyshire

Firefighters battled a vehicle blaze on part of the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:57 am

Crews from Chesterfield and Alfreton fire station were called to the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions 28 and 29 at 8.25am.

MORE: Firefighters carry out patrols after 'deliberate' blaze at Chesterfield park

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on arrival.

This picture from Highways England shows firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, and made the scene safe.

“Derbyshire police and Highways England were also in attendance.

“There were no injuries.

“We don’t have any information available on a cause of the fire at the moment.”

Traffic on the M1 following the fire. Picture from www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

The blaze led to lane closures and long traffic delays.

All lanes have now reopened.

MORE: No timescale for reopening of Derbyshire road closed by landslip

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

Derbyshire