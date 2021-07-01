Fire service issues statement after vehicle blaze on M1 in Derbyshire

Crews from Chesterfield and Alfreton fire station were called to the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions 28 and 29 at 8.25am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on arrival.

This picture from Highways England shows firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, and made the scene safe.

“Derbyshire police and Highways England were also in attendance.

“There were no injuries.

“We don’t have any information available on a cause of the fire at the moment.”

Traffic on the M1 following the fire. Picture from www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

The blaze led to lane closures and long traffic delays.

All lanes have now reopened.