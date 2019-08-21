Fire crews called to Derbyshire 'deliberate' hay bale and trailer blaze

Fire crews and police rushed to the scene of a fire in the early hours of the morning.

They received a call at around 3.45am to a four by four vehicle, a large bale of hay and a camping trailer on fire on Wirksworth Rd, Whatstandwell.

The blaze was brought under control with a hose reel jet.

Police also attended, as this was believed to be a deliberate ignition.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "The fire service contacted us shortly before 5am today to tell us they had been to a trailer fire at Wirksworth Road in Whatstandwell and they believe it to be a case of arson.

"We are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting reference 86 on August 21."