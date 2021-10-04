Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down as social media platforms hit by outage

MAJOR social media platforms have been hit by outages this evening.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:28 pm
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down as of 4.45pm.

All three are owned by the same parent group Facebook, Inc.

Visitors to Facebook are met with a ‘sorry, something is wrong’.

Meanwhile on WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages.

Instagram displays a 5xx service error on web browsers.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Other platforms such as Twitter remain unaffected by the outage.

