Environmental protest planned for Peak District this weekend

An environmental protest will take place in the Peak District this weekend.

The event, named Stand-Up For The Planet, has been organised by Peak District against Fracking at Mam Tor Ridgeline on Sunday from 4pm.

The gathering will be attended by a number of community and environmental groups.

People of all ages are being invited to attend, with activities and drumming taking place.

Organisers have asked people to share cars and to travel by public transport where possible, with free shuttle buses taking people from Hope train station from 2.30pm.

Sara Swords, from Peak District against Fracking, said: “We live in one of the most beautiful areas of the country and although it is protected, we are concerned about lack of action from the government despite the stark warnings about climate change and pollution, which is destroying our wildlife and countryside. We wanted to host an event that would bring people together in a positive way yet be powerful enough to grab people’s attention.”