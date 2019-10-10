East Midlands-based Thomas Cook staff invited to event with Unite union in Derbyshire

Thomas Cook workers from the East Midlands who lost their jobs when the company collapsed last month are being invited to an event being held by the Unite union in Derbyshire.

Unite represented over 3,000 Thomas Cook staff across the UK, including over 80 members based at East Midlands Airport.

Thomas Cook collapsed last month. Photo - INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

A session to provide legal and employment advice for affected staff is taking place tomorrow (Friday) at Derby Conference Centre at 11.30am.

Representatives from Unite will be present alongside several partners, including trade union solicitors Thompson's who will provide advice on claiming outstanding pay/holiday pay and redundancy pay, as well as a legal claim for the failure of the company to inform and consult staff before making them redundant.

Unite’s education team will also be present to provide advice on CV writing and there will be information on employment opportunities and vacancies that workers might be interested in.

Unite regional secretary for the East Midlands Paresh Patel said: “Unite will do everything it possibly can for Thomas Cook workers who lost their jobs without warning.

“Thomas Cook workers should have been assisted by the Conservative government who were in a position to provide guarantees which would have kept the airline flying.

“The government failed to step in unlike other governments in Europe which supported Thomas Cook’s subsidiaries which have continued to fly.

“There was no consultation with the Thomas Cook workforce before they lost their jobs and Unite will launch legal action on behalf of our members to ensure that they receive some justice for their loss.

“Unlike no-win-no-fee solicitors, Unite members who use Unite’s legal services keep 100 per cent of any award they receive.”