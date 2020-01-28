Doctor Tom is taking on the Arctic for charity

Derbyshire GP Tom Adler is going to extremes to raise money for brain injury charity Neurocare.

Tom will be one of just 40 competitors taking on the gruelling, 230km Arctic Circle Ice Ultra Challenge in aid of the Sheffield-based charity which supports the work of the city’s neurology and neurosciences departments.

Experienced ultra-runner Tom, is participating in the five-day annual race in temperatures as low as minus-40 celcius in memory of his daughter’s close friend, Max Cadet, who died from a brain haemorrhage two years ago aged just 21.

All funds raised will go directly to the neurosurgical ward at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where Max was treated.

Tom, who is a GP at the Evelyn Medical Centre in Hope, is hoping to raise £3,000 for Neurocare.

He said: “Max was a well-loved friend of my daughter who received incredible care and support from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital neurosurgical ward.

“After taking part in multiple ultra-races, including the Marathon Des Sables in 2013, I felt that running on behalf of Max for this remarkable cause would help the medical team and enhance the care and services they provide to other patients.”

Taking place across ice forests, frozen lakes and mountains, the Ice Ultra Challenge starts on February 25 from the Swedish Lapland base camp of Gallivare.

All runners carry their own equipment including food, clothes, water and safety kit.

They follow a marked route which includes running long periods in darkness due to limited sunlight.

The mountainous backdrop to the challenging footrace means competitors have to use specialist equipment and sleep in remote huts in the Arctic Circle wilderness.

Rebecca Slow, community and events fundraiser at Sheffield Hospital Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tom and full of admiration for what he is doing to raise money for the neurosurgical ward.

“It is truly amazing.”

For more information on how you can support Tom’s Ice Ultra challenge or to make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomasadler.

Alternatively, please visit https://www.neurocare.org.uk/.