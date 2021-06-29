The blaze at Springwood Riding Club in Horsley happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

It destroyed a caravan, a portable toilet and equipment including a loudspeaker system, dressage sheets and rosettes.

Springwood Riding Club holds monthly shows for the local horse community.

Police said there were concerns the fire may have been started deliberately.

In a Facebook post, the club said it was the third case of vandalism it had experienced in the last six months – and staff had been left with ‘great sadness and disappointment’.

“We run completely not-for-profit and not a single person who runs Springwood takes home a wage or benefit,” the post added.

“All profits are put back into the club to buy better equipment, and to keep us running another 50 years to eventually pass it on to the next generation.”

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the club.

It has so far raised more than £1,000 out of a £2,000 target.

The page states: “The committee is absolutely devastated that this has happened but are determined and working hard to ensure Springwood Riding Club will carry on as normal.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/35ZPzF8.

The fire, on Smalley Mill Road, has been reported to Derbyshire Constabulary.

A force spokesperson said: "Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended, and inquiries are being carried out as there are concerns the fire may have been started deliberately."