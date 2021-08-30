Derbyshire’s David Nieper laid to rest as tributes are paid to ‘creative, quick-witted’ businessman

Mr Nieper passed away peacefully aged 90 on August 11 and a family funeral was held in Matlock on Thursday.

He founded his Alfreton-based company – David Nieper Ltd, which designs and manufactures clothing and knitwear for women – in 1961, this year being the diamond anniversary.

RIP David Nieper.

Paying tribute to Mr Nieper in a statement, a spokesperson for the business said: “The company and people were his life’s passion.

“Decades of loyal customers inspired him to always go the extra mile in designing and making beautiful clothes in Britain, and he worked tirelessly with his team until his final days.

“Over the years the family company has grown from a fledgling business to an international fashion brand employing over 300 staff.

“In recent years, David focused on the collections and creative direction of the brand, working alongside his son Christopher Nieper OBE, company chief executive officer.

“David recorded his memoirs and his fascinating journey in building the David Nieper brand in his book, Persistence Wins, published in 2019.

“His creativity, flair for style and joie de vivre will live on in his collections to be enjoyed by customers across the globe.

“His quick wit and sense of humour will be remembered fondly by all who knew and worked with him.

“David celebrated his 90th birthday last month surrounded by his family.

“The family and everyone at David Nieper Ltd will miss him enormously.”

The company employs 230 people at its Derbyshire factory.