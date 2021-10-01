Derbyshire’s Chief Constable issues statement after Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard

Couzens raped and murdered Ms Everard while working for the Met Police – after kidnapping her in a fake arrest.

Couzens, 48, targeted Ms Everard, 33, on a street in south London in March, showing a warrant card and using handcuffs. He was sentenced to a whole-life prison term on Thursday.

The London force faces questions over whether it missed chances to stop him, and has issued safety advice to women.

Sarah Everard.

Rachel Swann, Chief Constable of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “The details that have emerged of the circumstances surrounding the rape, kidnap and murder of Ms Everard in London has shocked us all.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Policing has been rocked by what Wayne Couzens did, knowing that a police officer could commit such evil and atrocious actions.

“This goes against everything that we stand for. I understand that his actions have undermined trust in policing, but I want to reassure our communities that we will be doing all we can to gain the confidence of the public.

“We are stringent with our vetting checks, and these are carried out throughout people’s policing careers. We have had a small number of investigations into the inappropriate behaviour of officers or staff, and where proven, people have been dismissed. There is no place for that in policing.

“We have a dedicated and committed workforce and have seen an increasing number of female officers wanting to make a difference to keeping people safe, with women accounting for around 40 per cent of our officers.

“There are very few incidents where a lone officer in plain-clothes would be stopping another vehicle without other resources being involved. However, because of this case, we will be reviewing our policies regarding plain-clothes officers in unmarked cars, and we want to try to make sure people do not feel isolated or unsafe while engaging with them. The onus is on us to do that, to create a safe environment, not on those women and girls we are engaging with.

“As a police service, Derbyshire Constabulary is committed to the safety of women and girls, and we are fully committed to delivering the new National Police Chiefs’ Council strategy for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), which will prioritise action against sexual and predatory offenders. We are developing a Derbyshire-wide VAWG strategy and plan to deliver that. But as a society we need the narrative to change, we need to stop asking women to change what they do in order to try to keep themselves safe; instead challenging as a community the behaviour of those who make women feel unsafe or where ‘banter’ hides sexism, or harassment is portrayed as a compliment.”

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said ‘officers up and down the land recognise the devastating consequences of this event’.