Derbyshire youngster to star in Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Puptastic Rhymes

Five-year-old Summer Pearl Featherstone, of South Normanton, recently filmed for Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Puptastic Rhymes.

Summer was successful after attending casting and recall in London and spent two days filming in the capital.

The programme will air later this year.

Derbyshire TV star Summer Pearl Featherstone.

Summer’s mum Lucie said: “We are super proud of Summer and her achievements.