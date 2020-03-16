Derbyshire woman wants to pamper her pooch after £30,000 Postcode Lottery win

It was a super Saturday for one person in Somercotes who got the good news they’d netted themselves a £30,000 cash prize all thanks to their lucky postcode.

Diane Budd, 53, landed the five-figure sum when her postcode, DE55 4NH, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday, March 14.

Diane, who works for Nottingham City Homes, was delighted when she found out how much she’d won.

She said: “Oh my gosh that’s brilliant. I can’t believe it.”

“I don’t know what I’ll do with it, it’s not really sunk in.

“We’ve been guessing the last couple of days what it would be. When you see it in black and white it’s a bit of a shock.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, revealed Diane’s cheque from the lottery’s headquarters in Edinburgh via video call.

Diane said: “My friend from work was with me when I got the call and she was screaming.

“She ran out to tell everyone in the office.

“They’ve all been asking at work how to sign up now.

“My colleague said no one ever wins so she had to eat her words.

“The people at work also had to tell my husband Raymond that it wasn’t a windup as he didn’t believe me when I called him.”

Diane and Raymond have a Newfoundland dog called Archie who will be reaping the benefits of the win.

Diane said: “We’ll send Archie to the poodle parlour for a good clean and wash. He loves the hairdryer so it will be a nice treat for him.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The draw was promoted on behalf of Barnardo’s, which has received more than £4 million in support from players to help transform the lives of some of the UK’s most vulnerable children and help them achieve their full potential.

Diane said: “It’s one of the reasons I do it, as I like making sure I donate to charity on a regular basis.

“Doing the lottery means I’m giving to a lot of causes so it’s great. It goes towards so many and Barnardo’s is a great cause.”

Players support helps local charities too.

St Martins School, which is near to the Somercotes winner, was awarded £2,000 in 2018.

The funding enabled the school, which supports youngsters with additional learning needs, to purchase bikes and adapted trikes to allow children with disabilities to go cycling.

Danyl Johnson, said: “Even though we weren’t able to meet Diane in person, it was great to see her reaction to winning thanks to the wonders of technology.

“I hope Diane, and of course her dog Archie enjoy treating themselves with the prize money.”

