Derbyshire tip opening times over Christmas and New Year 2019

In the aftermath of Christmas Day, you might be fighting a tide of paper, boxes, and other household waste.

If you’re hoping to offload your festive waste at the nearest tip, check the opening times here first.

Household Waste Recycling Centre

Bolsover Household Waste Recycling Centre

Buttermilk Lane, S44 6AE

Chesterfield Household Waste Recycling Centre

Sheffield Road, S41 7LF

Ilkeston Household Waste Recycling Centre

Manners Avenue Industrial Estate, DE7 8EF

Waterswallows Household Waste Recycling Centre

Waterswallows Road, SK17 7JB

Northwood Household Waste Recycling Centre

Harrison Way, DE4 2LF