Derbyshire schools to get share of £1.6 million for building improvements

More than 50 schools across Derbyshire are set to undergo building improvements as part of a £1.6m funding programme.

The county council cabinet has approved plans to provide 54 primary and secondary schools with joint-funding for maintenance projects costing between £20,000 and £100,000 from a £1.6m funding programme.

The money has been made available through the Insurance Maintenance Pool Allocations (IMP) for 2019-20 – a building maintenance scheme that generates funding from schools which sign up to carry out repairs and improvements and which are match-funded in the majority of cases by the county council.



The current IMP has generated £1,195,800 which has been match-funded with £452,000 from the council’s Children’s Services capital budget – making a total of £1,647,800.



It will be used on projects such as new roofing, boilers, heating systems, new walls, floors and doors.



Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Young People Councillor Alex Dale, said: “We are pleased that primary and secondary schools throughout the county are going to benefit from our IMP joint-funding programme.



“It is vitally important that our schools have the funding available to carry out maintenance projects so every child can learn in the best possible environment and be inspired to achieve their potential.



“We’re keen to approve projects like these which highlights our commitment to helping schools achieve their plans, make improvements and prevent the need for costly repairs in the future.



“These improvements will not only help us ensure that every child has the best start in life but will also have a positive impact on staff, visitors and the local community.”