Derbyshire schoolgirls set to represent England at Dance World Cup

Two Derbyshire schoolgirls are off to Portugal this week to fulfil their dream of representing England in the Dance World Cup.

Emmy Staham, 15, from Ripley, and Dani, 14, from Heage, are set to compete against teams from 65 other countries in the world’s largest dance competition in Braga.

On top of their regular schoolwork, the girls have undergone rigorous training at the Vale School of Dance in Stockport, travelling there three to four times a week.

They will be representing England in Jazz, Contemporary and Neoclassical with the school, which qualified for more than 40 dances after being assessed by international judges.

Emmy’s mum, Kerry, said: “The girls have been dancing since they were three to four years old and work really hard.

“They have to leave school early at least three times a week and have been known to do their homework at 10pm going home in the car.

“It’s amazing to see them get to this level and we’re really proud of them.”

The girls have also been carrying out fundraising during their training, helping to pack bags at local supermarkets.

The Dance World Cup kicks off this Friday and will be livestreamed. See: http://dwcworld.com



