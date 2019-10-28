Derbyshire pub in running for Dog-Friendly awards

A Derbyshire pub is in the running to be named the most dog-friendly premises in the East Midlands.

The fourth annual Dog-Friendly Pub Awards by Rover is searching for the most pooch-friendly premises in the UK, with the East Midlands leaderboard being revealed as the competition reaches its halfway point.

Chequers Inn, Ilkeston

And the Chequers Inn at Ilkeston is currently in the top ten in the East Midlands, with the voting open until November 6.

The awards not only show appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, but also aim to promote dog-friendly values across all pubs - inspiring owners to discover and visit their local pubs.

Simon Le Grice from Rover said: “This is a critical point in the competition for the nominated pubs. These leaderboards could still dramatically change in the last few weeks of the competition.

“If you can’t see your local on there, or you think it should be at the top of the leaderboard, get voting to help it climb up the table! Every vote counts as right now, it’s anyone’s game.”

To vote for your favourite dog-friendly pub visit pubs.rover.com. Voting closes on November 6 with the winners announced on November 20.

Lisa Hens, Senior Scientific Officer at the RSPCA, who is one of the judges of the Rover Dog-friendly Pub Awards added: “It’s great to see establishments considering the needs of the dogs that might visit them and the Dog-friendly Pub Awards is a brilliant way to recognise this.

"It is important to consider the well-being of dogs in a busy, sometimes crowded, environment such as a pub, and to ensure that all their needs are catered for whilst there.

“The key things that stand out for me are pubs having somewhere quiet for dogs to go if they want to chill out, providing separate water bowls for dogs who aren’t comfortable sharing, as well as making it clear on their website that dogs are welcome so owners can plan their visit. These pubs deserve to be celebrated, so don’t forget to vote.”

Current East Midlands Top Ten

1. The Lion at Basford (Nottingham)

2. The Old Plough (Leicester)

3. The Sharnford Arms (Hinckley)

4. The Frame Breakers (Ruddington)

5. The Woolpack (Buckingham)

6. The Chequers Inn (Ilkeston)

=6. The Dirty Duck (Grantham)

7. The Old Horse (Leicester)

8. The Railway Steamin Billy (Hinckley)

9. Six Barrel Drafthouse (Nottingham)