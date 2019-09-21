Derbyshire Police investigate arson in Ripley

Police officers investigating an arson in Ripley last night (Friday, September 20) are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended an address in Outram Court, where there was a fire in the door way of a property.

Outram Street, Ripley

Fire investigations determined that the source of the fire was likely to be deliberate.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 10.50pm.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, or live or work nearby and have CCTV installed, please contact the police quoting reference number 19*503789.

You can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form on derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.