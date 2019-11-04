Derbyshire Police help deliver organ to transplant patient after ambulance breaks down on M1

Officers helped deliver an organ needed urgently for a transplant after an ambulance broke down off the M1.

The organ was being transported by an ambulance estate car to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham when it broke down.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stepped up to make sure the organ reached the patient in time.

Officers picked up the organ at Tibshelf, and managed to deliver the organ in "record time" to the hospital which was almost 70 miles away.

Derbyshire Roads Policing said: "An unusual tasking tonight. An ambulance on a run to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with a human organ for immediate transplant suffered some technical issues.

"Transferred to our RPU car at Tibshelf and delivered in record time. Best wishes to the patient."