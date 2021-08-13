Derbyshire mum fundraising in memory of baby son who died shortly after birth

Sammy Fretwell is raising awareness for Vasa Praevia to help save more young lives following the death of her son Joey 10 years ago

Joey Fretwell-Rhodes was born at Royal Derby Hospital on July 19, 2011 – but just hours later he tragically passed away due to Vasa Praevia, which is rare and affects between one in 1,200 and one in 5,000 pregnancies.

His mum Sammy Fretwell, now 34 from Ripley, alongside her partner Scott, and her family and friends, have decided to mark what would have been Joey’s 10th birthday by not only raising awareness of the condition but also raising funds to help the hospital where he was born.

Sammy says she usually finds the day “very difficult and emotionally challenging” but is hoping to raise £1,500 to buy a cuddle cot for Royal Derby Hospital – a goal which she has already smashed.

Joey Fretwell-Rhodes tragically died on July 19, 2011 due to Vasa Praevia, which is rare and affects between one in 1,200 and one in 5,000 pregnancies

She said: “Shortly after Joey died a part of me died too. I cried my heart out I felt pain and sadness that I never thought was even possible to feel, it truly was a living nightmare and "I just wanted to wake up and it not be real I wanted to die how could I carry on without him.

“Vasa Praevia is when the vessels are exposed and when labour starts the baby's blood vessels rupture as they are not protected.

"It can be picked up on a colour Doppler scan as it measures the blood flow through the umbilical cord and placenta.

Details of the family fun day which will take place between 1pm ad 6pm at Golden Valley Camping and Caravan Park in Riddings on August 15

"To carry a baby full term and then for him to die at the birth when you think your safe, is absolutely devastating, heartbreaking but to find out that Joey could of been saved from a simple one minute scan is unimaginable to describe.”

In Joey’s memory, Sammy and her friends are doing a 10-mile walk around Edale on Saturday, August 14, finishing at the George Inn thanks to landlady Sarah Bostock.

On August 15, the family are hosting a ‘family fun day’ at Golden Valley Camping and Caravan Park in Riddings, Alfreton between 1pm and 6pm.

Entry is charged but all proceeds raised will help pay for a cuddle cot – a cooling mattress that can be placed in a cot or pram to stop the baby's body deteriorating, giving grieving families more time to spend with their child – at Royal Derby Hospital, with any remaining funds going towards improving the bereavement garden.

The fun day will include a one hour singing and dancing interactive show courtesy of Little Princess Parties LTD, as well as a live music performance.

There is also a raffle taking place, which will be drawn on the day, with over 50 prizes – all of which have been generously donated – including a £400 voucher with Eccosheds and summer houses, and teeth whitening from Ripley Family Dental.

Sammy’s brother Lewis added: “We had never heard of Vasa Praevia as a family and we didn’t know about any of the warning signs. We didn’t have anyone to warn us and stop this, what makes this harder to accept is knowing that it could have been prevented and Joey could be here today.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sammy-fretwell-1.