Derbyshire health chief will continue to wear face covering in certain settings after July 19

Dean Wallace commented after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expects the majority of Covid-19 restrictions in England to be lifted from that date.

Wearing face coverings would become voluntary from July 19.

Mr Wallace said: “I’ll still be wearing a face covering after July 19 in enclosed public spaces and on public transport as they help protect the people around you, especially when the case numbers are as high as they are currently and increasing rapidly.”

Asked if there were circumstances in which he would continue to wear a face covering, Mr Johnson said it would ‘depend on the circumstances’.

He added: “Clearly there’s a big difference between travelling on a crowded Tube train and sitting, late at night, in a virtually empty carriage on the main railway line.”

Mr Johnson also said the one-metre plus social distancing requirement would be scrapped from July 19.

Dean Wallace, Derbyshire's director of public health.

This means that drinking at the bar would return, removing the rule of table service only, and capacity limits would be scrapped in hospitality and indoor entertainment venues, meaning customers would no longer have to sit apart in the likes of cinemas and theatres.

Customers would also no longer have to scan a QR code to check in to various venues using the NHS Covid-19 app or hand over their contact details – although people would have the option of continuing to do so if they choose.

And working from home guidance is set to be scrapped on July 19 – but it will be left up to employers and staff to decide if and when a return to offices will take place.

Mr Wallace added: “I listened to the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday with interest and we will wait for further guidance from the Government on a whole range of issues in the next few weeks.

“In the meantime it is still vitally important to continue to isolate if you get any coronavirus symptoms, or are in close contact with someone who subsequently tests positive, and to get your vaccine if you have not done so already.”