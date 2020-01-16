Derbyshire family raises funds for disabled children after tragic loss of son

A Somercotes mum is organising a series of fundraising activities for disabled children after the tragic loss of her son.

In June 2017, Kelly Fell lost her eldest son, Callum, at the age of 20 while

the family was on holiday in Mablethorpe.

Callum faced a number of difficulties in his short life and lived with a very rare genetic condition with only a few cases known worldwide.

Kelly said: “Having long spells in and out of hospital meant we treasured holidays together more than ever, and this holiday was no different, until Callum unexpectedly suffered an epileptic seizure and passed away.

“We have channelled our grief to set up a charitable organisation under the name ‘Callum’s Crew’ in honour of Callum, to raise awareness and vital funds for special needs causes.”

In 2018, just a year after Callum died, the group had raised more than £5,000 to fund a ground level trampoline for Alfreton Park School, Callum’s previous school, so that less able children could join in and have fun with their friends.

This year Callum’s Crew are fundraising on behalf of Whizz Kidz, a charity that works to transform the lives of disabled children across the UK, supporting them to become confident and independent young adults.

The group has held charity car boot sales, with a number of generous donations towards the stall and in October they organised a Children’s Halloween Disco at St Thomas Centre, Somercotes – successfully raising more than £808 in total.

As a finale event, Callum’s auntie, Jenny Flight, will be running the London Marathon in 2020 as part of the Whizz Kidz running team and is currently undertaking a gruelling training regime.

The team is now looking for items to be donated for their charity online raffle.

Callum’s aunt Jenny said: “Any new items are greatly appreciated.”

To donate, contact Jenny Flight on 07967522940 or jenny_l_flight@hotmail.co.uk.

Alternatively, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/jennyleeFlight to make a donation online.