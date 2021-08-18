Derbyshire couple terrified to sit in their own living room after 'repeated' crashes into home and garden

Ian and Angela White have been unable to go in their garden all summer, a nd are frightened to sit in their lounge, after a series of incidents.

In the early hours of one morning Ian, 62, found himself sitting in a badly-d amaged car, comforting an injured driver who had crashed into the garden until the man sadly passed away.

It is something he hopes to ‘never have to do and see again’ but is fearful that the next accident could happen at any time.

The latest crash into Ian White's Ripley home in April.

Motor vehicle technician Ian and Angela, a 61-year-old shop assistant, have lived at Harvester Close, Ripley, since it was built in 2000.

After moving in they have witnessed ‘numerous accidents’ on Hartshay Hill which their property backs onto.

"In one accident in 2002, a vehicle came off the road crashed through our fence, ripped up the garden, decking and entered our property demolishing the French doors,” Ian said.

Damage to the garden after the crash on Hartshay Hill, Ripley.

“It badly damaged the brick structure and inside our home, ruining furniture carpets and curtains, leaving our property uninhabitable for a few months.”

Worse was to follow when the driver passed away after another horror crash.

"On another occasion a lorry that was being recovered broke free from the tow chain causing it to career down the hill backwards with no driver,” Ian said

"It stopped by hitting a tree which saved it from demolishing the fuel filling station.

"We have also witnessed a car on its side on the opposite pavement, a minibus on its side just outside the now Seafish Restaurant, a young driver killed just outside the filling station after his car overturned.”

Ian says the latest incident was in April this year when another car demolished their fence and damage the French doors again.

Ian wants to see a crash barrier and traffic calming measures introduced on Hartshay Hill ‘so our property can be protected’.

He added: “Derbyshire County Council suggested that a new road surface would be considered and the installation of more wooden warning posts – neither of these would slow the traffic or protect us.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said the authority was aware of the incidents on Hartshay Hill and has spoken to the family about their concerns.

“We take road safety matters very seriously and when considering requests for extra road safety measures a number of things are taken into account,” she added.

"These include the layout of the road, the number of accidents, the local speed limit and actual traffic speeds along the route.

“There has been one reported injury collision on this road in the past three years which means traffic calming measures wouldn’t be considered for the road which is designated as a route for HGVs.

“We carried out an investigation into the road surface and will continue to monitor it.

“If residents believe motorists are speeding, they should contact the police as they are responsible for enforcing speed limits.”