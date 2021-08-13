Derbyshire couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Arthur and Hilary Croft, of New Street, Newton, toasted their platinum anniversary on July 28.

The couple met when Mr Croft was on leave from the air force after returning from Egypt.

Happy platinum anniversary to Hilary and Arthur Croft.

Within a year, they were engaged and married at Tibshelf Parish Church on July 28, 1951.

Their daughter Ann Smith said: “Their wedding lasted four days, they had six bridesmaids and mum was late because the railway bridge at Tibshelf was being built.

“When dad bought mum’s engagement ring he gave it to a friend to hold while he played football.”

Mr Croft, 93, was a crane driver in the air force. He also worked on the railways, on a farm, down the pit and as a crane and coach driver.

Mr and Mrs Croft on their wedding day.

Mrs Croft, 89, worked at Sherwood Box before becoming a full-time mum and housewife. She also helped out at an infant school.

They have three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In their spare time, Mr Croft enjoys looking through his collection of old photographs and Mrs Croft likes knitting. Both enjoy watching old movies.

Ann said her parents had a lovely platinum anniversary.

“Both being disabled, we had to bring the celebrations to them,” she said.

“Their bungalow was decorated with balloons, banners and bells.”

Their celebrations included a cake, red roses, afternoon tea and an American police car which played some of their favourite songs though a loud speaker.

Mr and Mrs Croft’s secret to a long and happy marriage is ‘to give and take’.