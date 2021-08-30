Derbyshire business announces closure after being hit ‘extremely hard’ by Covid

Toastie Shack on High Street, South Normanton, revealed the news in the last few days.

Helen Richardson, owner of the popular firm – which specialised in making toasties – said: “The past near on two years haven’t been easy for so many small businesses and we have been hit extremely hard.

People have told of their sadness at the closure of Toastie Shack and wished staff well for the future.

“Covid really did pull the rug from beneath us, and although we have tried to hang on in there, we unfortunately can’t hang on anymore.

“I’d like to thank my amazing team.

“As a team, we want to thank all of our amazing customers – and now some friends – for your continued support.”

She added: “As our circumstances have changed, and it’s now time to move on, this doesn't necessarily mean the end for the Toastie Shack.

“I am taking some time out and then who knows what may happen.

“You might see us at a festival or pop up.”