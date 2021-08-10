Derbyshire bus driver to walk route in fundraiser to help his poorly granddaughter

Poppy Goodall was five-months-old when she was diagnosed in May with a rare condition called Canavan disease, which affects her brain.

Her parents Claire Cadd and Paul Goodall were sadly told by doctors that Poppy is unlikely to reach her 10th birthday.

Poppy Goodall with her dad Paul Goodall, grandfather Adrian Cadd and mum Claire Cadd. Pictures by Mark Averill.

They have now launched a fundraising campaign to help eight-month-old Poppy join a clinical trial of gene therapy in the American state of Ohio.

More than £18,000 has been raised so far.

Poppy’s grandfather Adrian Cadd, of South Normanton, is a bus driver with trentbarton.

On Sunday, he will join more than 20 drivers, back office staff and customer services team members in taking part in the H1-route walk, which will leave trentbarton’s Langley Mill bus depot.

Adrian with Poppy.

It is hoped the walk to Derby will boost Poppy’s campaign as the family seeks to be ready to fund up to three months she could be in the USA for her treatment.

The drivers usually complete the 11-mile journey in 35 minutes at the wheel of their buses – but on two feet the walk is expected to take more than three hours.

Adrian, 57, said: “The response of the trentbarton family has been absolutely fantastic.

“There are colleagues walking who I have never even met before.

“It is wonderful how trentbarton just pulls together for anything like this.

“Our family is so grateful for everyone’s support as we try to get help for Poppy.

“The thought of being able to give Poppy hope, to improve her life and give her a longer life – we would be lost for words.

“There is hope now, where there was none before.”

Claire, 29, from Burton, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support Poppy has already received from so many people, businesses and community groups.

“To know that dozens of trentbarton staff are to walk alongside my dad is wonderful.

“We cherish each day we have with Poppy and are hopeful Poppy can get the gene therapy thanks to the generosity of so many people near and far, some known to us and many we don’t.

“We can’t thank everyone enough.”

The Helping Poppy fundraising website page is at gofundme.com/f/HelpingPoppy