Derbyshire boy with rare illness gets to meet Formula One star Lewis Hamilton

Dreams came true for a nine-year-old Derbyshire boy with a rare illness when he met Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

Little Lewis Williamson, of Heanor, met his idol thanks to the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

The 2019 Grand Prix winner took time out of his busy schedule in the week leading up to the event to meet a group of seriously ill children, including Lewis, at a special event at the Mercedes Factory in Brackley.

Nine-year-old Lewis is currently living with a very rare disease called limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, which causes muscle degeneration, and autism.

Due to this, he has to do physiotherapy, occupational therapy and also attends hospital for regular check-ups.

He loves Formula 1 and his greatest wish was to meet his favourite racing driver, Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis also enjoyed the opportunity to go on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Mercedes Factory.

After this, Lewis Hamilton spent time with Lewis and his family chatting, signing merchandise and taking photos.

To top it all off, he w also got to go to Silverstone to the 2019 Grand Prix and watch Lewis secure the win.

Following the wish event, Lewis’ dad said: "We all had an amazing weekend and when Lewis won it was amazing to see how happy our Lewis was when he crossed the finish line first.

"He went to school very happy to tell all his friends about his amazing trip.

"It was great to spend time as a family without day to day worries.

"Meeting Lewis has shown Lewis what could be possible and it’s not all about his conditions like his health professionals say when they see him."