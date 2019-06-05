Derbyshire based Bombardier submits bid to build HS2 trains

Derbyshire-based Bombardier and Hitachi have submitted a ‘Great British’ train proposal to HS2 that would be “the most advanced, customer-oriented train ever to run in the UK.”

Train-maker Bombardier, alongside Japenese firm Hitachi have submitted a joint bid for a £2.75 billion contract to supply trains for HS2.

What the HS2 trains may look like (Picture: Bombardier/Hitachi)

The two companies said their "Great British" train, which would reach speeds of up to 225mph, would be "the most advanced, customer-oriented train ever to run in the UK".

Bombardier and Hitachi are up against Alstom Transport, CAF, Patentes Talgo and Siemens for the contract to build and maintain 54 trains.

Hitachi's portfolio boasts Japan’s world-renowned Shinkansen ‘bullet trains’, while Bombardier already operate high speed trains in Europe and China.

Karen Boswell, Hitachi Rail’s managing director, said: “Hitachi-Bombardier’s Great British train for HS2 would be a shining example of British ingenuity. Our bid, if successful, would bring significant benefits for economies and communities, while truly transforming connectivity and passengers’ experience.”

Phil Hufton, Bombardier’s UK president, said: “HS2 is this generation's chance to transform our country. Our Great British train will connect our great cities and improve the journeys of every passenger. HS2’s vision is to be a catalyst for growth across Britain – we are ready to make that happen.”