Concern over Derbyshire supermarket car park's use for popular fun fair

Central England Co-op is currently considering a request to host part of the Ripley Charter Fair on its car park off Derby Road.

A Ripley resident, who asked not to be named, has written a letter to the Co-op saying the plan would create ‘considerable inconvenience to local residents’ because of the noise created by fun fair rides.

Ripley's historic charter fair is usually held in the Market Place.

He added: “Have you considered the negative effect your actions will have on the people of Ripley if they lose the only available town centre car park during the fair?”

A spokesman for Central England Co-op said: “We are currently in the process of reviewing a request by the town council to potentially provide a small part of our car park to host elements of the traditional fair in October.

"This request was made to us as a previous site used for overspill of the event was now not available.

“As part of our review the request for support, we will take into account all matters such as health and safety and impact on the local community.

“If we agree to support, we will receive no payment as part of hosting the part of the fair as we will be doing so to support a popular, community event.