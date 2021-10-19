Concern for man’s safety closes section of M1 in Derbyshire

The motorway was shut in both directions between junction 28 and junction 27 shortly before 10am.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said around noon: “The incident was a concern for the safety of a man.

“The incident was resolved with nobody being hurt and the road is now reopening.

Part of the M1 in Derbyshire was closed due to a police incident. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

“Thanks to drivers for their patience.”

Drivers on the motorway are being advised that it will take a while for traffic to clear.