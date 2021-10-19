Concern for man’s safety closes section of M1 in Derbyshire

A section of the M1 in Derbyshire was closed earlier because of concern for a man’s safety.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:55 pm

The motorway was shut in both directions between junction 28 and junction 27 shortly before 10am.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said around noon: “The incident was a concern for the safety of a man.

“The incident was resolved with nobody being hurt and the road is now reopening.

Part of the M1 in Derbyshire was closed due to a police incident. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

“Thanks to drivers for their patience.”

Drivers on the motorway are being advised that it will take a while for traffic to clear.

Whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. The charity is here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123, free of charge, or email [email protected]

DerbyshireDrivers