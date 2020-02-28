Codnor student raises £2,000 for services that saved his life

A man from Codnor has raised £2,000 for two local charities whose volunteers saved his life after a rock-climbing accident.

Reece Henderson, a 22-year-old student at the University of Derby, fell 60 feet when his anchors gave way while climbing in the Peak District National Park.

Reece and Kerry Wilson, of the Air Ambulance Service, with some of those who completed the 'grappleathon'.

He sustained serious injuries and cheated death thanks only to the efforts of the Mountain Rescue and Air Ambulance services.

So, once back to full fitness, he organised a 24-hour ‘grappleathon’ at the Gracie Barra martial arts club in Ilkeston, where he practises Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ).

The event comprised non-stop BJJ, or leverage techniques to force opponents into submission, by 87 participants between the ages of five and 52. At least two people were on the mat at all times.

After the ‘grappleathon’ had generated £2,000, Reece said: “The amount of support we had was amazing.

“It was a real community event, and I’d like to thank everyone who donated or volunteered on the day.

“We had families and friends come down to support us and bring welcoming refreshments to get us through the 24 hours.”

Kerry Wilson, representing the Air Ambulance Service charity, said: “We would like to say a huge thankyou to Reece and the Gracie Barra jiu jitsu club. This unique event has helped us to raise vital funds that will help keep our helicopters flying.”

Reece's fall happened six months ago. Luckily, he landed on the only spot of grass among a mound of boulders, but he broke two vertebrae in his spine, seven ribs and his collarbone.

He also suffered contusions and lacerations to his lungs, liver and kidneys, and was left permanently deaf in his right ear.

Reece had to undergo hours of surgery in hospital, where he had rods and pins inserted into his back, enabling him to sit up and reduce the threat of a collapsed lung.

But, nine days later, he was discharged and, a further three months on, he was given the all- clear to return to BJJ training at the club, whose owners, Stephen and Christine Martin, helped him to organise the ’grappleathon’.

Reece added: “Getting back into sports was one of my main motivations during recovery. It took pure grit and determination.”