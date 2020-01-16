Cigarette packet believed to be up to 100 years old found in Derbyshire chimney

The packet of Woodbines, believed to date between the 1920s to the 1960s, was found during refurbishment at a home in Derbyshire.

Staff from Sweeps Chimney Services, based in Doe Lea made the incredible discovery yesterday (January 15).

The Woodbine packet

They were cleaning the chimney of a property dating back to 1895 with a rotary sweep when the packet fell from a crevice.

A spokesperson for the company, which cleans chimneys in North Nottinghamshire and North East Derbyshire said: “It was a very exciting find. It might not mean much to other people, but we call it a chimney treasure!

“It’s quite delicate, and it’s amazing to think that it has potentially survived in the chimney for 100 years - especially as the house pre-dates central heating, so the fire would have been roaring all the time.

“I can’t imagine there’s many packets like this about still.”

The jackdaw skeleton

The packet is not the only unusual find – Sweeps Chimney Services have found golf balls, rocks wrapped up in a cloth, and even a full, intact jackdaw skeleton.

Although the packet hasn’t been officially dated, it is believed to be anywhere from 60-100 years old.

Since the find was posted on the company’s Facebook page, people have been reminiscing about the old packet design.

The spokesperson added: “We’ve had a quite a few people contact us about it, and a couple of vintage collectors we know have seen it.”

Rocks were found in one chimney

The packet has now been laminated, and will be preserved in a scrapbook.