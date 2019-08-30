Children as young as eight have given out personal details to people they’ve met online in the East Midlands

Worryinging figures reveal that in the East Midlands 24 per cent of children aged eight to 13 have given out personal details to people they’ve met online.

The survey of 2,000 children, commissioned by O2, also revealed their social media profiles contained potentially sensitive information, with almost a quarter displaying their email address and 8% showing their phone number.

Children as young as eight have published personal details online

Some even revealed their home address. Seemingly innocent details such as pets’ names (25 per cent) and the school they attend (24 per cent) were the most frequently revealed.

It was also found that, from a list of 36 apps, children were most likely to say they used YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Roblox regularly.

But just 37 per cent of children feel their parents understand YouTube, with that figure dropping below 10 per cent for Snapchat and Roblox.

The news comes as O2 and the NSPCC relaunch Net Aware, a website designed for parents to learn more about the latest apps, sites and games their children are using, along with technical and safeguarding tips.

The survey results also showed that parents are more likely to talk to their children about safety in the real world versus the online world.

While 82 per cent of parents speak to their kids about wearing a seatbelt, and 81 per cent tell children about the importance of saying no when they are asked to do something they’re uncomfortable with in the real world, less than two thirds (65 per cent) of parents check who their kids talk to online.

Both O2 and the NSPCC recognise that keeping children safe online can feel overwhelming for parents. Net Aware takes away the fear factor and encourages parents to have regular conversations with their children about their online lives.

When it comes to devices, parents are strictest about phones (40 per cent), followed by tablets and videogame consoles. Just eight per cent of children felt their parents were strictest about them using a laptop.

Strictly Come Dancing presenter and mum of two, Tess Daly has teamed up with O2 and NSPCC to launch the Net Aware site.

She said: “I know how difficult the topic of online safety can be between parents and their kids. It’s our job as parents to do all we can to make sure our children know about staying safe online, and to make sure we have open conversations with them so they feel comfortable asking questions they might think seem awkward.

“The new Net Aware site helps you keep up to date on the latest social networks, apps and games children use, letting you know about their safety features and whether they’re age appropriate. It’s really helped me get a better understanding of how to talk to my kids about the online world.

"You’d talk to your child about not talking to strangers in the real world, and it’s really important to apply that to apps and games too.”

Ann Pickering, Chief HR Officer and Chief of Staff at O2, said: “Apps and social media are a brilliant way of keeping in touch with friends and making you feel less alone, but it’s vital that parents understand and talk to their kids about the potential dangers too.

“We launched the Net Aware website with the NSPCC so that parents can learn about the latest social networks, sites and games, and we’re very proud to announce that we’ve now expanded the platform with even more up-to-date advice, information and top tips from our O2 Gurus.”

Laura Randall, NSPCC Associate Head of Child Safety Online NSPCC, said: “It is vital parents think of the online world in the same way as the real world.

"They wouldn’t send their child on a school trip without checking where they are going and who they are going with.

"The same level of scrutiny should apply to any app or game their child is using.

"That’s why we continue to work with O2 to provide the latest information for parents about the most popular apps, sites and games their children are using - all at their fingertips on one website.”