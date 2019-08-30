Chatsworth Country Fair 2019 gets underway - in pictures

Our photographer Rachel Atkins has captured these images from the first day of the show. The event continues on Saturday and Sunday. Click here for all you need to know about the show.
This year's Chatsworth Country Fair is now well underway - with people enjoying a wide variety of demonstrations and attractions.
