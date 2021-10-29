Chad Allford passed away at the age of 23 on Wednesday after being detained by Derbyshire Constabulary, who had been called to an address on Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 5pm on Wednesday.
Our photographer went to the street on Thursday afternoon and took the below pictures.
1. RIP Chad Allford
Flowers have been laid in Chad's memory.
2. RIP Chad Allford
Chad's family has been left devastated. His brother Jerome told the Derbyshire Times he has 'many concerns' following his death. He said: "Chad has gone – how could this have happened? We're angry, so angry. We have a lot of unanswered questions, questions we want answering urgently." The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation following Chad's death.
3. RIP Chad Allford
'RIP Chad' messages have appeared on Morewood Drive.
4. RIP Chad Allford
Jerome said his brother was 'such a happy person who loved life'. Tributes have also been pouring in online. One person said he was 'one of the soundest blokes I had the privilege of knowing'. Others described him as a 'top lad'.
