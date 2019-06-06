Britain's first inland oil well at Tibshelf celebrates its 100 year anniversary

Britain's first inland oil well - which is in Derbyshire - has celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Between 1919 and 1945, nearly 30,000 barrels of oil came from the well at Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf.

The oil well was finally capped in 1952.

Philip Schofield, who is the custodian of the oil well after buying the site, said: "It was wonderful to get together with people - including the chair of Derbyshire County Council - to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Britain's first inland oil well at a special event recently."

Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, chair of the the county council, said: "It's really great that people come together to celebrate things like Tibshelf's first inland oil well.

"With events like this, people are able to find out exactly what it's all about."