An appeal has been lodged after plans to transform a nursery and garden centre in Derbyshire into more than 20 chalets were turned down.

The proposals for land off Park Lane, Wingfield Park, Alfreton, for 23 timber chalets for tourism purposes, have been rejected by Amber Valley Borough Council.

An appeal has now been lodged with the Secretary of State

All representations must be received by July 8 and then a decision will be made.