Animal rights protesters descend on circus in Derbyshire

Police were called to a circus in Derbyshire after animal rights campaigners descended for a protest at the site.

Nottingham Animal Rights Group held the protest during a break between performances at Peter Jolly's Circus, currently pitched up at Tibshelf, amid concerns of animal safety yesterday (Saturday, September 14).

Picture from the Bolsover and Clowne SNT Facebook page.

The group said it was concerned about how several animals they saw- including zebras, a reindeer and ostriches- were being treated at the site.

A spokesperson for Peter Jolly's previously told the media: "We have three inspections a year, two announced and one unannounced..

"We are licensed by the secretary of state for the use of wild animals in circus.

"We also have four inspections from our own vet every year.

"The public need to come and see for themselves how we treat our animals rather than listen to the propaganda and opinions of others."

