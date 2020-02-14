Amber Valley Borough Council’s longest serving employee ever has retired after 53 years

Amber Valley Borough Council’s longest serving employee ever has retired.

Pete Barnes, who was most recently employed as a member of the council’s play safety team, which looks after the council’s 100 play areas, retired following more than 53 years of continuous service with the council.

Starting work in early August 1966, just two days after England’s World Cup win, Pete has provided dedicated service to the residents of Amber Valley throughout his exceptionally long career.

Pete started work with what was originally Heanor Urban District Council, which later became incorporated into Amber Valley Borough Council in the early 1970s.

Pete modestly tried to retire from the council without any fanfare.

However, once his colleagues became aware, a special presentation by the Mayor was organised to recognise his considerable achievement.

Coun John Walker, mayor of Amber Valley , said: "I have known Pete myself since 1967 and so it gives me enormous pleasure to present him with this decanter from the council, as well gifts from his colleagues.

“If you stop to think for moment about 53 years of continuous service, you realise just how impressive Pete’s achievement is.

“I’m sure all within the borough, would want to join me in wishing Pete a very happy and well-deserved retirement."

Amber Valley Borough Council manage a variety of sites and facilities including eight green flag award-winning parks.

Parks and gardens located within the borough include Heanor memorial park which has been awarded a green flag from 2012 to 2019.

The park was officially opened on April 28, 1951 and ownership of the park transferred to Amber Valley Borough Council in 1974.

It was created to remember the brave soldiers who fought gallantly in the Second World War and the park has been providing the public with recreational space for over 63 years.

Throughout this time the facilities have changed and improved but the layout has remained the same.

Throughout the park there is a good stock of mature and semi mature trees with an avenue of lime trees on the pathway.