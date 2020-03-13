Amber Valley Borough Council is looking at ways to address climate change issues

Ways of addressing climate change in Derbyshire are being considered by Amber Valley Borough Council.

And a report is being considered which will help the council look at the issues in its planning policies.

The council has recently received a report from the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE), an independent national charity that shares knowledge and experience to help people change the way they think and act on energy.

This report, which was provided to the borough council free of charge, provides a review of Local Plan policies and how they could be developed in the new Local Plan.

These suggestions reflect up-to-date legislation and national policy in relation to climate change, including highlighting examples of such policies that have either been introduced or are being brought forward elsewhere in the country.

In line with the recently confirmed timetable for the new Local Plan, the borough council will need to establish latest evidence to support policies and proposals by October 2020.

These include addressing climate change considerations, prior to the preparation of a Draft Local Plan for public consultation in March 2021. The conclusions of the CSE report can help to inform this process.

Leader of the council, Coun Chris Emmas-Williams, said: "We fully appreciate how serious climate change is and this was reflected in the climate change emergency the council declared last year.

“We are looking at how we can have a positive impact on climate change issues in all of our work and policies and look forward to being able to utilise the excellent work of the CSE in the evolving Local Plan."

The CSE was initiated in 1979 and its vision is a world where sustainability is second nature, carbon emissions have been cut to safe levels and fuel poverty has been replaced by energy justice.

The charity’s mission is to share its knowledge and practical experience to empower people to change the way they think and act about energy.

It does this by giving advice, managing innovative energy projects, training and supporting others to act, and undertaking research and policy analysis

Visit www.cse.org.uk for more information.