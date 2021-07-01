All lanes reopen after vehicle fire on M1 near Mansfield and Sutton junctions
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire on part of the M1 between the Mansfield and Sutton exits this morning.
The blaze was reported at around 8.30am, causing lane closures and long traffic delays on the M1 southbound from Tibshelf Services to junction 28, for Sutton
Crews have now extinguished the fire and all lanes have reopened.
At this stage it is not known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.