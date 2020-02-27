Alfreton heating specialists help racing team get warmed up

An Alfreton company has pledged its support for an all disabled racing team competing in the Britcar Championship this year.

Arcotherm, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of portable heating equipment, is the latest company to back Team BRIT, an all disabled racing team, which supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport.

Arcotherm supplies businesses in sectors such as marquee and events, construction, horticulture and agriculture with portable heaters and ancillary parts.

Team BRIT will race in the Britcar Championship this year, and through its Racing Academy, it hosts track days across the country for disabled drivers, offering people the chance to drive on a race track using world leading hand control technology.

It was at a recent Academy Day that a friend of Arcotherm’s head of business, Jim Bush, met the team and noticed how cold everyone was in the Silverstone garages.

Hearing the story of the team’s ambition, Jim contacted Team BRIT team principal Dave Player and provided him with two top of the range Fire 25 portable heaters for use at events and races.

Jim said: “Being an avid motorsport fan with friends that race in different championships, I am only too aware of what it is like at race weekends and testing sessions in many of the pit garages.

“When I was made aware of Team BRIT and their uncomfortably cold garage, I researched the team and was astounded by their support and commitment to giving disabled people the opportunity to engage in a sport that would normally be out of reach for them.

“Once I had spoken with Dave Player and listened to his vision for the team it was obvious that any support we could give would make a significant change to their operation, the donation of the Fire 25 heaters is our first support to Team BRIT.

“We will continue with our support and wish the team and their drivers a successful year.”

Team BRIT founder and team principal, Dave Player, said: “We’re used to shivering at race tracks, which are notoriously cold.

“But having these high quality heaters will make the whole racing experience so much more positive for our team and our clients.”