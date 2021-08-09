Aldi hiring 300 workers across Derbyshire with salaries up to £47,000

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket wants people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres across the area, with salaries of up to £47,000.

The roles include apprenticeships, caretakers, store assistants and store managers.

Do you want to join the Aldi team? Picture by Mark Waugh.

Shops in Derbyshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Chesterfield, Bakewell, Buxton and Glossop.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Derbyshire.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”