Accident on M1 closes two lanes between J26 and J27

An accident on the M1 has lead to the closure of two lanes on the northbound carriageway.

The lanes are closed between J26 for Nottingham, and J27 for Nottingham / Langley Mill.

Picture: Highways England

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 14:15 and 14:30.