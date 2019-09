Some of the buildings aren't usually open to the public, giving people a rare chance to get a glimpse inside. Heritage Open Days is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and as well as the buildings that are opening as part of the event, there will also be a talks and other celebrations. Full details here.

1. Elder Yard Unitarian Chapel, Chesterfield The Grade II listed chapel, one of the oldest surviving buildings in Chesterfield, will be open from 10am-4pm on September 14, 19 and 21.

2. Tour of the Mayor's Parlour, Chesterfield Town Hall Learn more about the civic role of Mayor and take a tour round the Mayor's Parlour where you can see some of the history of the role in the town on September 20 from 1pm to 2pm and from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Pre-booking required.

3. Kedleston Hall Explore both the indoors and outdoors on September 14 when the park will be open from 10am-6pm with the hall open from 12noon to 5pm.

4. Matlock Moor Methodist Church, Matlock The church, which has recently been extended, will be open on September 13, 14 and 15, with talks and services also taking place.

