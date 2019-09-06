11 things teenagers need to know before starting university
Over the next few weeks thousands of teenagers will be leaving home for the very first time as they start university.
For some it’s a truly daunting experience. So, with the help of ex BBC World boss, now Head of school at ScreenSpace (part of London’s MetFilm School), Dr Lisette Johnston, here’s a list of 11 things for students to consider before they head off on their next big adventure.
1. Banking
If you don't already have a bank account - once you have registered and got a student card you can open a new student account, or convert your existing account. Lots of student accounts come with benefits too
This means leaving your room and saying hello to people. If you are in student accommodation, everyone will be in the same boat and living away from home for the very first time. Open your door and be open minded.