Starting university

11 things teenagers need to know before starting university

Over the next few weeks thousands of teenagers will be leaving home for the very first time as they start university.

For some it’s a truly daunting experience. So, with the help of ex BBC World boss, now Head of school at ScreenSpace (part of London’s MetFilm School), Dr Lisette Johnston, here’s a list of 11 things for students to consider before they head off on their next big adventure.

If you don't already have a bank account - once you have registered and got a student card you can open a new student account, or convert your existing account. Lots of student accounts come with benefits too

1. Banking

Some student accounts also come with overdrafts, and if you aren't used to dealing with your own money, it's easy to go into your 'over draft'. Try to keep your overdraft for emergencies only.

2. Overdraft

Do not blow your student loan all at once. Set a realistic budget for yourself for each week. You do not need all the new sports kit, a fresh haircut, new clothes and to eat and drink out every night.

3. Budget

This means leaving your room and saying hello to people. If you are in student accommodation, everyone will be in the same boat and living away from home for the very first time. Open your door and be open minded.

4. Make friends

