100 new homes could be built in this Derbyshire village

Plans to build 100 new homes in a Derbyshire village have been lodged.

Michael Goodall Homes has submitted a planning application to North East Derbyshire District Council for 100 new properties on Stretton Road in Morton, near Alfreton.

The proposed site is an agricultural field used for grazing purposes.

The plans state: "The proposal includes a mixture of residential dwelling units at a maximum of two storeys high with associated highways, public open space and green infrastructure on part of a larger agricultural field measuring approximately 3.8 hectares.

"The field can be accessed to the south west via Stretton Road (B6014) and to the north via Evershill Lane. It is proposed that the south western access point with Stretton Road would be adapted and utilised as a vehicular access point part of this application for a residential development."

The plans add: "There would be no adverse impacts that would arise as a result of the proposal, which would outweigh the benefits of the scheme rather, the benefits weigh heavily in favour of the proposal. The proposed development is suited to the surrounding context and would respond positively to the local built form."