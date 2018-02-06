Passenger’s handbrake folly led to a drink-drive collision with a police vehicle

A boozy passenger in a parked car who released the handbrake causing it to roll into a police vehicle has been convicted of drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Jodie Atkinson, 22, of Amber Place, Clay Cross, pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit after the incident at North Wingfield.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said Atkinson had been a passenger with a driver who was arrested for a motoring offence but while Atkinson waited alone she became abusive and released the handbrake and the BMW rolled into a police car.

Kirsty Sargent, defending, said Atkinson was upset about a relationship and had been waiting for an hour in the car and she said she must have caught the handbrake. Magistrates fined her £260 and she must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.