Parents warned about dangerous 'roundabout of death' craze which can leave children at risk of a stroke

Parents are being warned about a dangerous playground craze that can leave children with injuries only usually seen in fighter pilots.

In September, we reported how 11-year-old Nottinghamshire boy Tyler Broome had been left with possible damage to his brain and vision and with bulging eyes after being found unconscious near a playground roundabout.

He was left with bulging eyes after the incident

11-year-old Notts boy left seriously ill after 'Roundabout of Death' stunt



He had been told to sit in the middle of the roundabout as it was spun at high speed using the rear wheel of a motorcycle by a group of youths.

The incident subjected him to extreme levels of G force that would normally only be experienced by pilots or astronauts and forced fluid and blood into his brain, causing damage to his vision and giving him bulging eyes.

Now, after another incident of the so-called Roundabout of Death stunt was reported in Wigan, parents and schools are being warned about the dangerous craze.

The youngster in Wigan was reportedly left with a headache and red spots around his eyes, after being invited to join in the 'game' by a group of older children.

Tyler Broome was left seriously ill after the incident

After the incident, a local PCSO, Anita Ashton, sent a letter to schools in the area, urging people to be vigilant of the symptoms and warning youngsters about the dangers and potential risk of a stroke, the Manchester Evening News is reporting.

Video footage of the incident involving Tyler, of Tuxford, was circulated online at the time and appeared to show him passing out during the ride, although the teenagers around him did not realise and continued to rev the engine.

He had to be immediately rushed to the Queens Medical Centre, in Nottingham for treatment for severe injuries.

His mum Dawn Hollingworth said at the time that his injuries were so rare hospital staff had never witnessed them before and had to research it before they could treat him.

Tyler before the incident

She added: "The injuries were so extreme he just looked like elephant man.

"His head has completely swelled up, his blood vessels have burst, his eyes look alien.

"His vision is blurry.

"You can manage a broken arm but this?

"He doesn't remember it, he doesn't remember the detail."