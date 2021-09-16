Letter: We are clearly not all in it together

Do I mind paying a bit extra? Probably not. But I am not scrimping and saving each week. However, others are not so lucky.

I get that social care needs paying for but we are not all in it together, are we?

There are companies in this country which pay rubbish wages and get away with paying a pittance in tax – it’s so wrong.

"There are companies in this country which pay rubbish wages and get away with paying a pittance in tax", says one reader.

Boris and his wealthy Tory MPs should start with them paying more first, rather than people who haven’t much to start with.

Jayne Grayson

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.