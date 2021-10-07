Letter: No help for those in debt

These cuts risk a long Covid debt crisis as 11 million people have built up £25 billion in arrears and debt since March 2020.

Problem debt disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society, and is higher among low-income households, women, lone parents, communities of colour, disabled people and renters.

A ‘long covid debt hangover’ threatens to weigh down our community for years, worsening inequalities and making a genuine economic recovery impossible.

"As well as stopping the proposed £20 cut to Universal Credit, the Government needs to tackle problem debt in the UK", says one reader.

As well as stopping the proposed £20 cut to Universal Credit the Government needs to tackle problem debt in the UK, introducing grants and making it easier for those in problem debt to write it down in a fair and manageable way.

Keith Hutchison

Alfreton

