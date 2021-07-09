Letter: Dive into a sponsored swim for Diabetes UK

Swim22 runs between July 22 and October 22 and involves swimming a total of 22 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel.

Participants can take on the challenge at their own pace, accumulating the miles across the course of the 12 weeks.

You can take on the challenge in your local pool alone or with family, friends, or colleagues, though you should check the Covid-19 restrictions in your area before taking part and adhere to them.

Diabetes UK encourages readers to register for the sponsored Swim22 challenge.

In addition to the standard 22-mile distance, there are two other options to choose from.

Participants can do ‘The Half’, covering 11 miles – half the distance to France and still an impressive feat.

More experienced swimmers may wish to take on ‘The Double’ – swimming 44 miles, the equivalent of swimming to France and back again.

To register for Swim22, visit swim22.diabetes.org.uk. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.

Peter Shorrick

Diabetes UK

